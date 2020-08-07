Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Enviro Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:EVTN)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. Enviro Technologies shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 3,010 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Enviro Technologies had a negative return on equity of 126.60% and a net margin of 20.36%.

Enviro Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVTN)

Enviro Technologies, Inc provides environmental and industrial separation technology. The company develops, manufactures, sells, and rents its patented technology, the Voraxial Separator, which is a continuous flow turbo machine that separates liquid/liquid, liquid/solid, or liquid/liquid/solid fluid mixtures with distinct specific gravities.

