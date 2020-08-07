Envision Solar International (EVSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th.

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. Envision Solar International had a negative net margin of 74.97% and a negative return on equity of 61.31%.

Get Envision Solar International alerts:

Shares of Envision Solar International stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 168,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,004. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $92.35 million, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.27. Envision Solar International has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Envision Solar International in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Envision Solar International Company Profile

Envision Solar International, Inc, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Envision Solar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envision Solar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.