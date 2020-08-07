Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stake Decreased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Equifax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Equifax by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $2,883,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $1,319,478.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,618 shares of company stock valued at $6,157,414. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $162.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $181.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.81.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

