Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Boingo Wireless Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Boingo Wireless in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WIFI. ValuEngine cut Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Boingo Wireless from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Boingo Wireless from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIFI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. 1,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,924. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $597.96 million, a P/E ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 1.16. Boingo Wireless has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $15.92.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 6.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 31,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 66,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 28,798 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Dawn Callahan sold 23,170 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $324,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Derek Peterson sold 9,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $119,869.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 51,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

