Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. Scotiabank has a “Sector Underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.68 million.

SQM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.81.

SQM opened at $31.54 on Friday. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 314,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 63,234 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth $3,581,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,653,000 after acquiring an additional 98,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 46.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

