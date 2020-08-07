Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Tristate Capital Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSC)

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tristate Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tristate Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TSC. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of TSC opened at $13.17 on Friday. Tristate Capital has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $393.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $46.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.93 million.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 213,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,159. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Dolan purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $206,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,423 shares of company stock valued at $408,763 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

