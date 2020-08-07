Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $497.62

Ergomed PLC (LON:ERGO) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $497.62 and traded as high as $562.00. Ergomed shares last traded at $558.00, with a volume of 40,515 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $268.27 million and a P/E ratio of 48.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 497.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 437.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Ergomed Company Profile (LON:ERGO)

Ergomed plc provides clinical research, and drug development and safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers clinical development, trial management, and pharmacovigilance services for pharmaceutical and generics companies, as well as small and mid-sized drug development companies.

