Eros International (NYSE:EROS) Shares Up 7.3%

Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS) shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.66, 4,343,521 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 4,028,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Eros International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $285.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Eros International by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 425,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 238,937 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Eros International in the second quarter worth $269,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eros International by 72.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 61,444 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eros International by 15.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 60,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Eros International by 272.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 39,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

Eros International Company Profile

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

