Establishment Labs’ (ESTA) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by BTIG Research in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 86.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ESTA. BidaskClub lowered Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $17.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $29.78.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 75.95% and a negative net margin of 48.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 52.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at $2,317,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 5.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth about $1,830,000. Institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

