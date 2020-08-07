Ether-1 (ETHO) Trading Up 30.4% This Week

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last week, Ether-1 has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar. One Ether-1 coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. Ether-1 has a total market capitalization of $168,083.38 and $14,682.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ether-1 Profile

ETHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 48,015,987 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

