Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,952 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Etsy by 47.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Etsy by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,921,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,304,000 after acquiring an additional 127,428 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Etsy by 402.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,322 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Etsy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,531,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,881,000 after acquiring an additional 129,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.36.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $424,841.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,014 shares of company stock worth $35,163,799 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $130.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.39. Etsy Inc has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.20, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

