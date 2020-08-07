EUNO Reaches Market Cap of $819,033.41 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. EUNO has a market cap of $819,033.41 and $20,462.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 11% against the dollar. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.50 or 0.01265256 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001551 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000574 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000065 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 39,143,231 coins and its circulating supply is 37,341,025 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

