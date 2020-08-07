Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $171.01

Shares of Eurocell PLC (LON:ECEL) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.01 and traded as high as $175.55. Eurocell shares last traded at $177.50, with a volume of 62,807 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECEL. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Eurocell from GBX 220 ($2.71) to GBX 210 ($2.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eurocell in a report on Monday, July 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 171.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 202.48. The company has a market cap of $196.50 million and a PE ratio of 9.24.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Profiles and Building Plastics. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

