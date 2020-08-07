Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,823 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFH. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

VFH stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.04. 870,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,770. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day moving average is $60.24. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $42.34 and a 12 month high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.