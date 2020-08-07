Exchange Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,067 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.4% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 40.5% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 3,704 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 63.5% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 11,765 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 71.5% during the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,663 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 241.8% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $129.93. 16,077,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,238,664. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.29 and a 200-day moving average of $116.42. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $235.50 billion, a PE ratio of -209.56, a P/E/G ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.37.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.