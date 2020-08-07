Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $5.43 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,980 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 1.5% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $6.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,421,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,626,960. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,116.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $209.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $868,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,513.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 695,613 shares of company stock valued at $129,749,761 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

