Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $7.26 Million Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the period. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.0% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $252,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $587,000.

HEFA stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 232,747 shares. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.13.

