Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $8.73 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 2.4% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $8,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50.8% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $353.27. 673,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,025. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $384.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $329.85 and a 200 day moving average of $319.98.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

