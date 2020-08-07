Exchange Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,117 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.3% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the software company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,541 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $211,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,351.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total transaction of $5,599,780.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,316 shares of company stock valued at $38,020,660. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Griffin Securities increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $14.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $449.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,288,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,403. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $470.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $440.32 and a 200-day moving average of $374.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

