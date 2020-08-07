Exchange Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 1.7% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in ServiceNow by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $405.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.85.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 50,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.56, for a total transaction of $17,728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,785,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.13, for a total transaction of $600,011.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,144,214.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,387 shares of company stock valued at $46,115,984 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $431.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,458,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,632. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $420.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.99. The stock has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.18, a P/E/G ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.33. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $454.70.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.