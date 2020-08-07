Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,219 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 37,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 186,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 102,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 774,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after buying an additional 147,775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.50. 8,017,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,351,408. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average is $47.14. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

