Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,777 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,603,422,000 after buying an additional 34,605,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775,072 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6,072.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 17,902,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $615,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,726 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $730,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,713,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,193,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685,945 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $42.81. 10,352,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,987,928. The company has a market capitalization of $194.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.09.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

