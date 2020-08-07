Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 730 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.6% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Amgen by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 332,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,166,000 after buying an additional 30,153 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 292,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 21.9% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $240.69. 1,352,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,189. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $717,600 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.15.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.