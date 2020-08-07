Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Short Interest Down 10.6% in July

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 7,170,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XELA. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Exela Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 14.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 121,020 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 541.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118,517 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 68,521 shares in the last quarter. 33.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XELA opened at $0.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35. The stock has a market cap of $83.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.30. Exela Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $2.73.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $365.45 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exela Technologies will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

XELA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Monday, July 13th.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

