Exelixis, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Exelixis in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene expects that the biotechnology company will earn $1.50 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.40 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.85.

Shares of EXEL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.61. The company had a trading volume of 286,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,278. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $586,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,029,582.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,308 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,095. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

