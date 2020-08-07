Exfo (TSE:EXF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.62

Exfo Inc (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and traded as high as $5.55. Exfo shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 4,372 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Exfo from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Get Exfo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $305.21 million and a PE ratio of -48.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.27.

Exfo (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$92.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.06 million. Analysts expect that Exfo Inc will post 0.349999977086745 EPS for the current year.

About Exfo (TSE:EXF)

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Exfo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exfo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.