ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ExOne had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.96%.

NASDAQ:XONE traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,362. ExOne has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $169.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up from $9.50) on shares of ExOne in a research report on Friday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of ExOne in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ExOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.19.

ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

