ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.50

ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.50 and traded as high as $10.00. ExOne shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 139,007 shares traded.

XONE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley initiated coverage on ExOne in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.08.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.97 million, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. ExOne had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ExOne Co will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExOne by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,635,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,713 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExOne by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,635,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after acquiring an additional 23,713 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ExOne by 1,085.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ExOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

ExOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

