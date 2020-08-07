Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Short Interest Update

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 872,200 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 977,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

EXPO has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti boosted their price target on Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

EXPO stock opened at $82.61 on Friday. Exponent has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $84.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.92 and its 200-day moving average is $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $87.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

In other Exponent news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 20,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $1,683,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,999. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sally Shepard sold 2,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $181,548.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,619.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,155 shares of company stock valued at $6,610,141. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Exponent by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

