Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Baker Chad R

Baker Chad R decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the quarter. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26,527.1% in the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 3,044,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $43.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,747,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,965,984. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $75.18. The company has a market capitalization of $183.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

