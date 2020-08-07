FansTime (FTI) Price Tops $0.0005

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 7th. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, FCoin, CoinEgg and CoinMex. FansTime has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $280,178.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.15 or 0.01959249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00082146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00190201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000885 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000169 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00109917 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Bit-Z, HADAX, Gate.io, CoinMex and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

