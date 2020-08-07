Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FATE. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

Shares of FATE opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.21. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $38.52.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.75% and a negative net margin of 881.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 1,412,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,991.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 32,685.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,295,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,760,000 after acquiring an additional 81,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after acquiring an additional 71,953 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 926,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,567,000 after acquiring an additional 106,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 926,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,567,000 after acquiring an additional 106,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

