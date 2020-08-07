Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Short Interest Down 7.9% in July

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 346,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 20.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,819 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 6.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 2,489.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 133,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 127,919 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 0.8% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 808,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Sidoti lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NYSE FSS traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $32.00. 9,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.57. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $35.75.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

