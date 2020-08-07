Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

FQVTF opened at $30.03 on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

