Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FIS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stephens upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.16.

FIS opened at $147.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.91.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,119.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.