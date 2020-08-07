Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Stake Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41,325 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.64% of Fidus Investment worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 567,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 244,751 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $948,000. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 727,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, CAMG Solamere Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. 30.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Shares of Fidus Investment stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. Fidus Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $215.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidus Investment Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDUS. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fidus Investment from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Fidus Investment Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.