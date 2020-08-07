Financial Analysis: NatWest Group (NWG) versus The Competition

NatWest Group (NYSE: NWG) is one of 71 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare NatWest Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NatWest Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NatWest Group 2.76% 5.66% 0.32% NatWest Group Competitors 14.60% 11.48% 1.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NatWest Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NatWest Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 NatWest Group Competitors 1293 2762 2008 106 2.15

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 45.43%. Given NatWest Group’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NatWest Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of NatWest Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NatWest Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NatWest Group $22.45 billion $4.52 billion 4.48 NatWest Group Competitors $13.57 billion $2.33 billion 7.23

NatWest Group has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. NatWest Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

NatWest Group has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NatWest Group’s peers have a beta of 1.06, suggesting that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NatWest Group peers beat NatWest Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through UK Personal Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, NatWest Markets, and Central Items & Other segments. The company offers savings and current accounts; reward accounts and cards, as well as credit and business cards; personal, car, home improvement, debt consolidation, holiday, and wedding loans; overdrafts; mortgages; investments; trade finance; payment services; business services; and insurance products. It also provides wealth management, financial planning, investment management, asset and project finance, and offshore banking services; and financing and risk solutions, as well as trading and flow sales services. The company was formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc and changed its name to NatWest Group plc in July 2020. NatWest Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

