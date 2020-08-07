First Ascent Asset Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,892 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.35. The company had a trading volume of 130,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,028. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.03. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $38.67.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.