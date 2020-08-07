First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Trading Up 6.3%

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.48, approximately 660,106 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 555,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $788.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.05.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,073.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 79.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 97.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

