First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.68, 311,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 540,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 254.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

