First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The mining company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 20.87%.

Shares of AG stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 418,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,607,986. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $7.80 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a $2.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.