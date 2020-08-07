First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded by BofA Securities to “Buy”

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FSLR. Cfra lowered First Solar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on First Solar from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on First Solar from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $64.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.04 and its 200 day moving average is $47.57. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 161.15, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.75.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. First Solar had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $642.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 8,817 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $379,219.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,802.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,561 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $428,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,458. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,045 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $335,793,000 after purchasing an additional 816,445 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in First Solar by 147.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,100,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $280,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $322,162,000 after acquiring an additional 208,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 5,075.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,269,614 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $201,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148,469 shares in the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

