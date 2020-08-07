First Solar Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 16,907 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 170% compared to the average daily volume of 6,261 call options.

In other First Solar news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 15,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $645,838.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,997.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $428,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,458. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSLR traded up $10.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.35. 159,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,478. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 188.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. First Solar has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $68.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.75.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $642.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.53 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Solar from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on First Solar from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on First Solar from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on First Solar from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on First Solar from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

