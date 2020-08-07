First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.00

Shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and traded as high as $10.25. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 170,354 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,033,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,697,000 after purchasing an additional 411,786 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 427,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 161,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 145,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 17,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Company Profile (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

