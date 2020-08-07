First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,015 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $48,972,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $47,657,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 84.7% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 542,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,519,000 after acquiring an additional 248,712 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,358,000 after acquiring an additional 230,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,170,000 after acquiring an additional 199,195 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $218.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.35.

In related news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.08 per share, with a total value of $164,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,184.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $3,808,411.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,902,047.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $167,587 and have sold 24,880 shares valued at $5,269,146. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $213.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $281.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.03.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

