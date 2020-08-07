First Trust Advisors LP Sells 61,516 Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Essent Group worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 147,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 80,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

ESNT opened at $36.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.47. Essent Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.12.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.08 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.46% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Essent Group news, CEO Mark Casale purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,109,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESNT shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. S&P Equity Research lowered their price target on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $33.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.