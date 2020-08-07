First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,991 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLF. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 1,417.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLF opened at $52.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.54. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $52.89.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus raised Herbalife Nutrition to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

