First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,873 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.39% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $20.49.

