FirstCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. One FirstCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FirstCoin has a total market capitalization of $118,250.60 and $1.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded 33.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FirstCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034926 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,556.07 or 1.00542606 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000737 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00162233 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001035 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004685 BTC.

FirstCoin Coin Profile

FirstCoin (CRYPTO:FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

FirstCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FirstCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.