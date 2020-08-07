FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 46.8% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 65.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Argus lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays cut FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Shares of FE stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

